LSU to award over 1,800 degrees during fall commencement

(LSU)
By Bria Gremillion
Dec. 16, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations to the class of 2022!

Nearly 1,800 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s fall commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 16.

LSU says there is no big ceremony for the December commencement but every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college.

Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:

