LSUA looking to expand its School of Nursing and Allied Health

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria plan to break ground on their new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility in downtown Alexandria within two years.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced earlier this week that the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health Facility on Jackson Street, adding that its location will keep it in close proximity to Alexandria’s two main hospitals.

LSUA graduates about 70-80 nurses each year, a number Dr. Haywood Joiner, Dean of Allied Health at the university, said is confident will double with the building of the new facility and help fill a need for healthcare workers in Central Louisiana.

“We are contemplating building a school that would be about 55 hundred square feet,” said Joiner. “It will be a three or four-story building. That building would allow us to expand our allied health offerings and would add about 1,200 students to the downtown location. We feel that would be very beneficial to the downtown area.”

Currently, Central Louisiana has openings for 550 registered nurses and another 170 current openings for healthcare professionals.

