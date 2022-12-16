LSUA Men’s and Women’s Basketball get their first RRAC win at The Fort

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU of Alexandria Generals were in action at The Fort as the men and women faced Paul Quinn in their first home conference matchup. Both teams came out on top with the Lady Generals securing their first win at home of the season.

The Lady Generals trailed by one point going into the second quarter, but at halftime, they were up by six. The Lady Tigers did cut their lead by the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Generals outscored the Tigers in the fourth to take a huge win, 90-78.

Alex Harrison led the Lady Generals with 28 points, 18 of them coming from behind the arc and four steals.

Amani Gray led the team with six rebounds and steals. The Lady Generals scored 47 points from the Lady Tigers’ turnovers and had 34 points in the paint.

The men were down by six in the first few minutes of the game but rallied back to make it just a one point game at halftime. In the second half, the Generals took the lead, and they kept the lead until the clock ran out. The Generals redeemed themselves at home, 69-56.

Jakemin Abney led the Generals in points with 17. Joe Ayo finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Kashie Natt led the Generals in rebounds with 11 and steals with six.

