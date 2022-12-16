Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community.

The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.

All pre-k, kindergarteners and first graders we’re each gifted a toy by the organization. That’s a total of 200 toys that were given to the children ahead of Christmas day.

In the past, the chapter has hosted toy drives around the area, including at Julius Patrick Elementary School.

Recently in November, the group participated in a turkey giveaway at Arthur Smith Middle School.

