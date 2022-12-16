Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day

Toy Drive
Toy Drive(Trayvion Johnson, L.S. Rugg Elementary School)
By Charisma Thrash
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community.

The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.

All pre-k, kindergarteners and first graders we’re each gifted a toy by the organization. That’s a total of 200 toys that were given to the children ahead of Christmas day.

In the past, the chapter has hosted toy drives around the area, including at Julius Patrick Elementary School.

Recently in November, the group participated in a turkey giveaway at Arthur Smith Middle School.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash
Tornado damage to the Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 in Rapides Parish.
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

Latest News

Tremetrick S. Newton
Coushatta man arrested in Natchitoches Parish on attempted murder charges
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Georgia Buller!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-12/16/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Plainview High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-12/16/2022