Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.
The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
