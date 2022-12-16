Shooting victim found dead inside car on I-110 South near Harding Blvd., police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday (Dec. 16) morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say it happened around 3:35 a.m. on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Once they arrived, officers found a victim dead inside of a car from gunshot injuries.

The highway was temporarily shut down and reopened just after 6 a.m.

All lanes are open on LA 408 East (Harding Boulevard). Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

