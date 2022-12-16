Tackett Curtis, Many’s 4-Star LB signs with USC

Tackett Curtis signs NLI with USC.
(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Since July 18, Many’s Tackett Curtis has made it known that he plans to head to the west coast to play for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. On Thursday, he made it official by signing his national letter of intent.

In front of friends, family and teammates, the #6 ranked prospect in Louisiana, according to 24/7 Sports said “Fight On” after putting pen to paper.

Already this week, the four-star linebacker captured his second state championship at Many High School where he was named the Division III Title Game MVP. Just a few days later, MaxPreps named Curtis the 2022 Louisiana High School Player of the Year after recording 112 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and three interceptions. He also took his game offensively to the next level by rushing for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Curtis will graduate early in December and then enroll at USC in the Spring.

