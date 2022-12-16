Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail

By Alena Noakes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 15, a trial date was set for Markese Harrell, 27 of Alexandria, accused in connection with the death of an inmate while inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 19.

Harrell will go to trial on March 6, 2023.

He faces several charges, including one count of second-degree murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property and two counts of second-degree battery.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, officers responded to a call inside the jail at around 8:50 p.m. on May 19, where they found Andrew Steven Myles, 23 of Alexandria, unconscious and breathing, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died at around 4 a.m. the next day.

RPSO has said Harrell’s attack on Myles was unprovoked.

Harrell is represented by Jermaine Harris. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Chuck Johnson. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding over the case.

