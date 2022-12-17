High School Hoops: Many Invitational delivers 3 instant classics

MANY, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights may be over, but the Friday night hoops are picking up the action!

At the Many Invitational on Friday night, three games delivered thrilling finishes.

In the battle over Natchitoches, Nat Central prevailed over St. Mary’s, overcoming a first-half deficit to win 41-38.

In the game immediately following, Hicks took an early lead over Negreet. However, the Pirates would see that lead disappear in the second half when the Indians took the lead on a fast break layup.

In the final seconds, Hicks drove the ball into the lane, converting a lay-in with just over three seconds left to take a one-point lead. After getting the ball back, Negreet got the steal on the inbound and converted what appeared to be a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer. However, the shot was called off as a whistle was blown as the shot was taken. Hicks walked away with the 47-46 win over Negreet.

If it did not seem the games could get any better, the nightcap was between Zwolle and Anacoco. Zwolle seemed to be in control in the first half, taking a 29-17 lead into the break. However, Anacoco cut the lead to just two with just two minutes left. Anacoco had a chance to tie the game at the line with just seconds left but missed, and Zwolle escaped with a 50-49 win.

