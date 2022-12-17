High School Hoops: Many Invitational delivers 3 instant classics

By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - Friday night lights may be over, but the Friday night hoops are picking up the action!

At the Many Invitational on Friday night, three games delivered thrilling finishes.

In the battle over Natchitoches, Nat Central prevailed over St. Mary’s, overcoming a first-half deficit to win 41-38.

In the game immediately following, Hicks took an early lead over Negreet. However, the Pirates would see that lead disappear in the second half when the Indians took the lead on a fast break layup.

In the final seconds, Hicks drove the ball into the lane, converting a lay-in with just over three seconds left to take a one-point lead. After getting the ball back, Negreet got the steal on the inbound and converted what appeared to be a game-winning half-court shot at the buzzer. However, the shot was called off as a whistle was blown as the shot was taken. Hicks walked away with the 47-46 win over Negreet.

If it did not seem the games could get any better, the nightcap was between Zwolle and Anacoco. Zwolle seemed to be in control in the first half, taking a 29-17 lead into the break. However, Anacoco cut the lead to just two with just two minutes left. Anacoco had a chance to tie the game at the line with just seconds left but missed, and Zwolle escaped with a 50-49 win.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
(MGN graphic)
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail

Latest News

High School Hoops: St. Mary's vs Nat Central, Hicks vs Negreet
Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year
Tackett Curtis breaking free on long TD run against Union Parish
Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year
LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
LCU’s Micah Latin earns NAIA All-American Honors after record-setting season