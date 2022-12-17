LCU’s Micah Latin earns NAIA All-American Honors after record-setting season

LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian’s senior defensive end Micah Latin earned 2022 NAIA All-American First Team honors after finishing his career in record-setting fashion.

Latin shattered the school’s single-season sack record with 13 in his final season in Pineville while also recording 28 tackles, 24 of those being for loss.

The Capt. Shreve grad also took home the Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

