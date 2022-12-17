LSUA Generals have new roster but same mentality

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team roster looks utterly different from the 2021 season, with 11 new players in General’s jersey.

The only two people that returned to the roster are Jakemin Abney and Jason Perry.

Newcomer Jeremy Richard said it was easy to fit in because they have one common goal which is to win.

“It didn’t take that long to gel because we have experience in playing the game,” said Richard. “We all have the mindset to come in and play the game we all know how to.”

The team has played well together so far, starting the season off 7-4 and averaging 84 points a game. Sophomore guard Jakemin Abney leads the team in scoring, averaging 15 points a game. He said that the team plays well together on that end of the floor because everyone plays their role.

“We got different players that can do a little bit of everything,” said Abney. “This team brings a lot to the table and impacts the game in multiple ways.”

LSUA beat Paul Quinn on Thursday to get their first conference win this season, and on Saturday they host Texas A&M Texarkana, who is currently the top team in the Red River Atheltic Conference.

Head Coach Larry Cordaro said that they are ready to play their best basketball yet at home.

“The word of the week is confidence,” said Cordaro. “During our three-game losing streak, we still believed in each other and came out with a win. On Saturday, we will have to be confident and be ready to give Texas A&M Texarkana our best punch on our home floor.”

