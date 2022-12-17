Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year

MANY, La. (KALB) - Throughout the 2022 Cenla Peps season, the KALB Sports Team has seen some tremendous plays from scoops and scores, to one-handed catches and remarkable interceptions.

However, there can only be one Cool Play of the Year presented by Southern Air and as voted on by the fans, that goes to Many’s Tackett Curtis’ TD run in the Division III State Title.

With the game still scoreless in the first quarter, Curtis, known for delivering big hits on defense, broke multiple tackles on his way to a long score to put his team up.

His performance in the championship win versus Union Parish earned Curtis the title game Most Outstanding Player, and just a few days later was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year. Add the Cool Play of the Year to that list of accomplishments!

