Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANY, La. (KALB) - Throughout the 2022 Cenla Peps season, the KALB Sports Team has seen some tremendous plays from scoops and scores, to one-handed catches and remarkable interceptions.

However, there can only be one Cool Play of the Year presented by Southern Air and as voted on by the fans, that goes to Many’s Tackett Curtis’ TD run in the Division III State Title.

With the game still scoreless in the first quarter, Curtis, known for delivering big hits on defense, broke multiple tackles on his way to a long score to put his team up.

His performance in the championship win versus Union Parish earned Curtis the title game Most Outstanding Player, and just a few days later was also named the 2022 MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year. Add the Cool Play of the Year to that list of accomplishments!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi
Phone Outage
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
(MGN graphic)
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil

Latest News

Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year
LC's All-ASC First Team Defense members Micah Latin (#1) & Julius Johnson (#11).
LCU’s Micah Latin earns NAIA All-American Honors after record-setting season
LSUA Generals have new roster but same mentality
LSUA Generals have new roster but same mentality