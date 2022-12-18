2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
(MGN graphic)
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil
Mike Small
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation

Latest News

Over 1500 wreaths were laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery.
Over 1,500 wreaths laid at the Alexandria National Cemetery
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Wreaths Across America Alexandria National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America Alexandria National Cemetery
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas