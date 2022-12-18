LSUA Generals defeat top of RRAC Texarkana, while the Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU of Alexandria Generals were in action today at the Fort taking on Texas A&M-Texarkana in a double header conference matchup, both teams looking to start a conference win streak.

The Generals came out with a bang on their home court as they led for the majority of the game and ended the first half up by six points on the Eagles, 40-34. They led by as many as 15 in the second half, but the Eagles did not make it easy.

Defense wins ball games, and the Generals defense solidified the win for them today as they held Texas A&M-Texarkana to just 36 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.

LSUA pulled away late in the second half to beat the Eagles, who were sitting at first Red River Athletic Conference, 87-74.

Kashie Natt led the Generals with 18 points and five assists.

Jeremy Richard finished with 14 points, and Mitchell Seraille came off the bench and lead the team in blocks with four and nine rebounds.

The Lady Generals started out slow with scoring just seven points in the first quarter and trailed by 24-20 to the Lady Eagles at halftime.

They did pick up the momentum in the second half as they put up 17 points to cut the lead to single digits, but in the fourth quarter the Lady Demons ran out of time to comeback, as the Lady Eagles took the win to improve to 6-0 in conference, while the Lady Generals fell to 1-4 in the Red River Athletic Conference, 68-59.

Dannah Martin-Hartwick led the team with 18 points. Amani Gray led the team with nine rebounds and put up 13 points.

The Lady Generals shot just 34 percent from the field and 28 percent from behind the arc. They will step out of conference to face the University of Louisiana at Lafayatte on the road. The Lady Generals will be back at The Fort Jan. 3 to face Xavier.

