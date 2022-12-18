LSUA Generals defeat top of RRAC Texarkana, while the Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles

LSUA men's basketball defeats Texarkana, while Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSU of Alexandria Generals were in action today at the Fort taking on Texas A&M-Texarkana in a double header conference matchup, both teams looking to start a conference win streak.

The Generals came out with a bang on their home court as they led for the majority of the game and ended the first half up by six points on the Eagles, 40-34. They led by as many as 15 in the second half, but the Eagles did not make it easy.

Defense wins ball games, and the Generals defense solidified the win for them today as they held Texas A&M-Texarkana to just 36 percent from the field and 35 percent from behind the arc.

LSUA pulled away late in the second half to beat the Eagles, who were sitting at first Red River Athletic Conference, 87-74.

Kashie Natt led the Generals with 18 points and five assists.

Jeremy Richard finished with 14 points, and Mitchell Seraille came off the bench and lead the team in blocks with four and nine rebounds.

The Lady Generals started out slow with scoring just seven points in the first quarter and trailed by 24-20 to the Lady Eagles at halftime.

They did pick up the momentum in the second half as they put up 17 points to cut the lead to single digits, but in the fourth quarter the Lady Demons ran out of time to comeback, as the Lady Eagles took the win to improve to 6-0 in conference, while the Lady Generals fell to 1-4 in the Red River Athletic Conference, 68-59.

Dannah Martin-Hartwick led the team with 18 points. Amani Gray led the team with nine rebounds and put up 13 points.

The Lady Generals shot just 34 percent from the field and 28 percent from behind the arc. They will step out of conference to face the University of Louisiana at Lafayatte on the road. The Lady Generals will be back at The Fort Jan. 3 to face Xavier.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
(MGN graphic)
Alexandria man arrested after RADE Agents recover carfentanil
Mike Small
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
Markese Harrell
Trial set for inmate accused in ‘unprovoked’ attack, death of fellow inmate death inside jail
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry releases statement amid TikTok age rating investigation

Latest News

Hicks defeats Negreet in Many Invitational
High School Hoops: Many Invitational delivers 3 instant classics
High School Hoops: St. Mary's vs Nat Central, Hicks vs Negreet
Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year
Tackett Curtis breaking free on long TD run against Union Parish
Tackett Curtis’ title game TD run earns ‘Cool’ Play of the Year