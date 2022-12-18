Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry hosts toy and food giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Sonia Quarter Outreach Ministry hosted a toy and food giveaway for children in the Alexandria Housing Authority.

The Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry was started in 2017, and in the past has put on events benefiting causes like cancer survivors, senior citizens and AIDS awareness.

This year, the event focused on children and giving them a nice Christmas-themed day full of fun. Each child got a hot meal, a toy and the chance to enjoy some family fun entertainment including dancers and live music from Christian rapper Shywone Gold among others.

Event organizer and President of the Sonia Quarters Outreach Ministry Dr. Joyce Miller said the event focused on both gospel and traditional Christmas themes.

“The kids came in, the kids get a meal, then they get a toy, then they get to hear about Jesus who is the reason for the season,” said Dr. Miller. “They get to hear about Santa Clause too because some kids still believe in Santa Clause, we’re not trying to take that, but we’re not going to diminish who Jesus is either so that’s a part of this process. But I’m grateful to God that the vision was there to be able to do this.”

Dr. Miller, who experienced poverty as a child, said she knows firsthand how difficult the holidays can be for some children living in the Alexandria Housing Authority.

“We’re here because we want to give back,” said Dr. Miller. “When I was a kid there were 15 of us, and we were poor. We used to get tickets to go to the toy fund, so this reminded me of that. So, I wanted to see the kids’ faces when they got the toys like when I was a child.”

Over 130 children and their parents attended the event.

