Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office shares burglary, theft prevention tips
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. - Millions of packages will be delivered this Christmas season. Every year, thousands of people have a blue holiday after their gifts are stolen. A common time of year for stolen packages, home invasions, and burglaries in general. The holiday season is a time when people must be especially vigilant about protecting their homes and belongings from thieves.
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat wants to help reduce your chance of having a burglary to your home or vehicle this Christmas season. The most important thing you can do is call the police to report a crime or any suspicious activity. You are the eyes of your neighborhood and a large part of our community policing efforts. The following are a few tips to prevent these crimes:
- Don’t put holiday gifts in your vehicle or under the tree if can easily be seen through a window. This can be an invitation and a temptation that some Burglars would find hard to ignore.
- Hide presents in unusual locations. Most burglars like to get in and out of a residence as quickly as possible. Consequently, they target places in a home where valuables are routinely kept, such as under beds, bedroom closets, and dresser drawers.
- Don’t leave gifts and valuables in your parked vehicle where they can be easily seen. Conceal these items also.
- Burglars and thieves look for the path of least resistance. If they believe that entering your home will require them to evade a camera, alarm, and/or defend themselves against a dog, they are more likely to target a different house.
- Have your packages shipped to another location. If it’s allowed, have your packages sent to where you work.
- Require a signature for your delivery. Many companies offer this feature. It’s not as convenient but it is an effective way to make sure you get your packages.
- Hold your packages. Many companies will hold your packages for you to pick up including Amazon, Fed Ex Office, and The UPS Store.
- Keep a detailed inventory of your gifts, including a description of the items, and serial numbers of firearms, electronics, and other expensive gifts, and keep a copy in a safe place.
- Make a photographic or video record of valuable gifts.
- Make your home look occupied, and make it difficult to break in. Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave home or go to bed. Lock your vehicle doors.
- Don’t share your travel, trips, and vacation plans on social media.
- Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, mailboxes, or other frequently used hiding places, burglars know where to look for hidden keys.
