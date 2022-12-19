Junior King of the Court Tournament, toy drive held at Charles Hayward Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Charles Hayward Activity center was the site of a charity basketball tournament and a toy drive for children.

The Junior King of the Court Tournament focused on children ages 6-9, with all the children getting a chance to win a trophy. Each young baller got to get coached on their skills as well.

The proceeds from the tournament went towards the Stop the Violence Alexandria Chapter which is an after-school program aimed at teaching, tutoring and providing a safe space for kids.

” I just love starting with these young kids, sowing the seeds, watering the seeds, and watching it grow,” said Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar, a motivational speaker and host of the tournament. “I got chills right now just thinking about the investment in seeing young kids and what it could mean when The Difference Maker is an old man but somebody is still living off the value I added to them. So everybody is happy and that’s the purpose of this event - just to see people happy.”

Right after the basketball tournament concluded, the kids and other children in the area were invited to get a Christmas toy. Toys ranged from dolls and scooters to bicycles. Veronica Stills, a military veteran, sponsored the toy drive and purchased the gifts. Originally from Alexandria, she said she wanted to give back to her community and spread some Christmas joy to the kids in the area.

” I used to live right here, right up the street,” said Stills. “So I came back after retiring from the military and I was like this has to happen. I want to go back to where I come from and give. I don’t care how it happens, I want the kids to understand, don’t let anything stop you, no matter what somebody says, how they may say it, or how they may do it. If your mind is set on something it can happen.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.