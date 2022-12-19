Louisiana drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Christmas travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana drivers are being reminded about the state’s “Move Over” law ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year’s Day travel season.

According to AAA, 23% of drivers don’t know about Louisiana’s “Move Over” law. In addition, 15% of people don’t understand the potential consequences that come with violating the law.

The law requires Louisiana drivers to switch lanes for stopped law enforcement, emergency workers, tow trucks, and more. If a driver can’t safely switch lanes, that person is required to slow down. AAA said violators of the law in Louisiana could face a fine of $200.

AAA offered the below tips for drivers:

Remain alert, avoid distractions, and focus on the task of driving.

Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.

When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

An estimated 112 million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home for Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.