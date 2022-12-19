Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially if you have been down Versailles Blvd in Alexandria recently.

For decades, people in Central Louisiana have enjoyed the fantastic Christmas light displays created in the yard of Jackie and Walter Monkhouse, the owners and operators of Magic Christmas.

“It started as a simple display and one thing led to another, and we expanded and we’re now at this point,” said Jackie.

This year is the most advanced display yet, using state-of-the-art synchronized light show technology.

“We have evolved through the years with the latest technology in Christmas lights,” said Walter. “From regular incandescents to less, and now to the high technology of pixel lights. We are probably at the apex of technology in Christmas lights.”

Magic Christmas draws a crowd every night until a few days after Christmas, with children and adults getting a chance to watch and feel the Christmas spirit.

“That’s what we’re all about, keeping the tradition of Christmas spirit alive,” said Walter.

Spreading the Christmas spirit extends past the holiday season for the Monkhouses, as they actually invented many of the apparatuses used in the show and share their creations online.

“We want what our talents allow us to do, we want it to spread as far as possible,” said Walter. “There are several things out there that we have invented that are used from coast to coast and several foreign countries. We are a non-profit, and we do not make money on any of this, it’s all things that people can go on our website and look and see how to build.”

The light show takes all year to plan and build, but the Monkhouses said seeing the happiness it brings to those who watch the show makes it all worth it.

“That’s what brings the motivation, the kids with the smile on their faces, jumping around and popping bubbles,” said Jackie. “It just touches your heart to see the little kids jumping up and down to music and especially knowing that they’re the grandkids of adults that were here years and years ago,” added Walter.

Magic Christmas does postpone light shows during inclement weather, so it is best to check the Magic Christmas Facebook page before attending.

