Ruston man sentenced to prison for threats to member of Congress

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Dec. 19, 2022, Ruston resident Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Thibodeaux was sentenced for threats in interstate commerce.

United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Thibodeaux.

This sentence stems from an incident on Oct. 12, 2021, when Thibodeaux called the New York office of a United States Congress member.

Leaving a voicemail, Thibodeaux stated he would gun down the member of Congress in the street and they “would never know what hit them.”

The United States Capitol Police began investigating these threats and found that Thibodeaux had made over 100 phone calls to the Congressional Office two months prior as well as leaving voicemails for the member of Congress.

The FBI and the United States Capitol Police investigated this case. The prosecution was brought by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.

