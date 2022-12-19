School holiday closure schedule

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - School campuses across central Louisiana are wrapping up the fall semester this week as Christmas Day approaches.

In Vernon Parish, the last day of school is Monday, December 19. Students are scheduled to return January 4.

For students in Rapides and Grant Parishes, Christmas break will begin Wednesday, December 21 through January 4.

Students in Avoyelles and Natchitoches Parishes are scheduled to be released Thursday, December 22 through January 4.

