FOUND SAFE: DeSoto Parish man who went missing after going on daily walk back home

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing man was found safe Monday (Dec. 19) afternoon, according to his mother.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man.

Investigators say Brennan is 20-years-old and is 6′ 2″ tall, weighing about 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans, and black shoes.

Officials say he may be somewhere between Mansfield and Logansport along Highway 84. The woman who brought the case to the attention of the sheriff’s office says Brennan ran off Sunday morning (Dec. 18) when he went out on his daily walk and didn’t come home.

Anyone with information on Brennan’s whereabouts should call Investigator Russ Jones at 318-872-3956.

