Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.

York was previously suspended for 50 hours without pay.

Greene, a Black man, was beaten and died while in Louisiana State Police custody, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe on May 10, 2019.

Here’s the official statement from Small below:

We are waiting on further details, including bond information, on the others arrested in this case.

