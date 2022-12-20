3 victims die in fires across Louisiana within 26 hours

(KALB/SFM) - The State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office is urging the public to increase their fire safety awareness and prevention efforts. Deputies are investigating multiple fatal house fires across the state that happened all within 26 hours.

“It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “But we haven’t even seen the harshest temperatures yet. That’s why I’m very concerned and urging families to be aware of the fire hazards in their homes and in the homes of those they love.”

SFM said the first fatal fire happened Sunday, December 18 in the 2900 block of Serantine Street in New Orleans around 7:15 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was trapped inside the house, unable to escape through security bars. Neighbors also tried to help get her out. Firefighters later found her body near the front door. SFM deputies were unable to rule out the use of temporary, canned sources as a possible cause of the fire. The home was without utilities for many years.

On Monday, December 19, the Slagle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the 6800 block of Hwy 8 in Leesville around 4:30 p.m. They found the body of an 83-year-old woman by the front door. It was determined that the fire began in the living room where they believed the woman was sleeping when the fire began. Deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction associated with holiday decorations as a potential cause. The home did have a smoke alarm, but it was not working.

The third fire happened just before 10 p.m. on Monday, December 19, in the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston. The body of a disabled man in his 40s was discovered. Deputies are actively investigating this case at this time.

“These deaths are all devastating, especially because, of what we know, they were all likely preventable,” said Wallis, “Please, stop what you are doing now and look around your home. Do you have a working smoke alarm? Are there hazards in your home that can lead to fire danger? Head to your elderly neighbor or relative’s home and do the same check. Following our simple safety steps can and will save lives.”

Those key safety messages include:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood-burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Keep holiday decorations 3-5 feet from heat sources and be mindful of not only the quality of their wires, but how many decorations are plugged into one power source

Have working smoke alarms in your home!

These recent deaths bring Louisiana’s fire fatality count up to 75. In all but a handful of those cases, no working smoke alarms were found.

Smoke alarms save lives and our Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install FREE smoke alarms for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org

