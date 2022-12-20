APD looking for missing teen

Alyssa Allen
Alyssa Allen
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK).

She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.

If you know her location or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

