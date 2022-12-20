APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Alyssa Allen (goes by the nickname AK).

She is described as a 15-year-old white female, about 5′5″ and weighs about 130 lbs. She was last seen in the Alexandria Mall area, but she is from Monroe.

If you know her location or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

APD is looking for Alyssa Allen (APD)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.