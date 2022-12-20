‘Buddy the Elf’ ranked as Louisiana’s favorite Christmas character
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KALB) - According to geotagged Twitter data over the last 30 days, Louisiana ranks “Buddy the Elf” from the movie “Elf” as its favorite Christmas character.
The state breakdown is as follows:
- The Grinch (How The Grinch Stole Christmas) - 20 states
- Buddy The Elf (Elf) - 13 states
- Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) - 7 states
- Ralphie (A Christmas Story) - 4 states
- Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - 2 states
- George Bailey (It’s A Wonderful Life) - 2 states
- Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) - 1 state
- Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) - 1 state
The map was put together by the site organicbabyformula.com
