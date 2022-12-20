‘Buddy the Elf’ ranked as Louisiana’s favorite Christmas character

Buddy the Elf
Buddy the Elf(Warner Home Video via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST
(KALB) - According to geotagged Twitter data over the last 30 days, Louisiana ranks “Buddy the Elf” from the movie “Elf” as its favorite Christmas character.

If you’re curious about what characters are beloved in other states, CLICK HERE for the full map.

The state breakdown is as follows:

  • The Grinch (How The Grinch Stole Christmas) - 20 states
  • Buddy The Elf (Elf) - 13 states
  • Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) - 7 states
  • Ralphie (A Christmas Story) - 4 states
  • Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - 2 states
  • George Bailey (It’s A Wonderful Life) - 2 states
  • Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) - 1 state
  • Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) - 1 state

The map was put together by the site organicbabyformula.com

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, CLICK HERE.

