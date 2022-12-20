‘Buddy the Elf’ ranked as Louisiana’s favorite Christmas character

(KALB) - According to geotagged Twitter data over the last 30 days, Louisiana ranks “Buddy the Elf” from the movie “Elf” as its favorite Christmas character.

If you’re curious about what characters are beloved in other states, CLICK HERE for the full map.

The state breakdown is as follows:

The Grinch (How The Grinch Stole Christmas) - 20 states

Buddy The Elf (Elf) - 13 states

Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) - 7 states

Ralphie (A Christmas Story) - 4 states

Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) - 2 states

George Bailey (It’s A Wonderful Life) - 2 states

Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) - 1 state

Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) - 1 state

The map was put together by the site organicbabyformula.com

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, CLICK HERE.

