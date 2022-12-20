David and Nicole Holcombe give $10,000 to LSUA to support local students studying abroad

Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe have donated $10,000 to the LSUA Foundation
Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe have donated $10,000 to the LSUA Foundation(LSUA Strategic Communications)
By LSUA and Adam Lord
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by LSUA:

Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe have donated $10,000 to the LSUA Foundation to support the local students in the study abroad program.

The gift of support will go toward helping students experience the opportunity to travel and study abroad, a valuable and enriching experience that can broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of different cultures. Dr. Holcombe himself is no stranger to studying abroad, having attended medical school in Europe. Nicole, who is originally from Belgium, believes in the importance of travel for students and is excited to support this opportunity for LSUA students.

LSUA’s International Programs office has long supported international students who attend LSUA and local students seeking to study abroad for a summer or semester. Next summer, LSUA plans to send students to Tokyo, Japan, as part of a partnership with Komazawa University, which sent five students to LSUA this year. As a result of the Holcombes’ gift, students interested in participating in the program can apply for a $500 scholarship to help offset the cost of their travels. For more information, contact Nina Cox, Coordinator of International Programs, at ncox@lsua.edu.

LSUA is grateful to Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe for their generous support of the study abroad program. Their donation will help make it possible for students to have a life-changing experience and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
School holiday closure schedule
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
State Fire Marshal’s Office offers safety tips for staying warm
State Fire Marshal’s Office offers safety tips for staying warm