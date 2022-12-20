David and Nicole Holcombe give $10,000 to LSUA to support local students studying abroad

The following has been provided by LSUA:

Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe have donated $10,000 to the LSUA Foundation to support the local students in the study abroad program.

The gift of support will go toward helping students experience the opportunity to travel and study abroad, a valuable and enriching experience that can broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of different cultures. Dr. Holcombe himself is no stranger to studying abroad, having attended medical school in Europe. Nicole, who is originally from Belgium, believes in the importance of travel for students and is excited to support this opportunity for LSUA students.

LSUA’s International Programs office has long supported international students who attend LSUA and local students seeking to study abroad for a summer or semester. Next summer, LSUA plans to send students to Tokyo, Japan, as part of a partnership with Komazawa University, which sent five students to LSUA this year. As a result of the Holcombes’ gift, students interested in participating in the program can apply for a $500 scholarship to help offset the cost of their travels. For more information, contact Nina Cox, Coordinator of International Programs, at ncox@lsua.edu.

LSUA is grateful to Dr. David and Nicole Holcombe for their generous support of the study abroad program. Their donation will help make it possible for students to have a life-changing experience and gain a deeper understanding of the world around them.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.