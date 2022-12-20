‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and...
The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. While the family was not home at the time of the fire, the family’s three dogs all died, including Fisher’s K-9 companion Kyro.(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A K-9 in Minnesota died in a house fire Monday afternoon, along with the family’s two other dogs.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a house fire in rural Nessel Township, about 60 miles north of Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house engulfed in flames.

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. While the family was not home at the time of the fire, the family’s three dogs all died, including Fisher’s K-9 companion Kyro.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement of K-9 Kyro’s death on Facebook with “extreme sadness,” saying the news was “devastating.”

Chisago County deputies, along with members of other local agencies, escorted K-9 Kyro’s body to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills. The sheriff’s office said the dog will be prepared for a “proper goodbye” with details to follow.

“We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro’s service, and he will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Fisher family lost more than their three best friends – officials said they lost “everything” in the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
School holiday closure schedule
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

In September, a DNA sample of “John Doe 1978” helped investigators identify the teen as Kenneth...
Police use DNA to identify teen found dead on the street in 1978
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Monday, Dec. 19, that he is banning the...
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California