High School Hoops: Lady Warhorses pull out a close one against Menard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Peabody Warhorses hung on to beat the Menard Eagles 68-62 on Monday, Dec. 19.
The Warhorses got on the board early. Latraneice McNeill led the way with 19 points, and Katrina Lavalais added 16 points.
For the Eagles, Abigail Atherton scored a team-high 22 points.
