High School Hoops: Lady Warhorses pull out a close one against Menard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Peabody Warhorses hung on to beat the Menard Eagles 68-62 on Monday, Dec. 19.

The Warhorses got on the board early. Latraneice McNeill led the way with 19 points, and Katrina Lavalais added 16 points.

For the Eagles, Abigail Atherton scored a team-high 22 points.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.