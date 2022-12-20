High School Hoops: Lady Warhorses pull out a close one against Menard

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Peabody Warhorses hung on to beat the Menard Eagles 68-62 on Monday, Dec. 19.

The Warhorses got on the board early. Latraneice McNeill led the way with 19 points, and Katrina Lavalais added 16 points.

For the Eagles, Abigail Atherton scored a team-high 22 points.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
School holiday closure schedule
This is a 2014 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Former...
Former Bengals offensive analyst died of chronic alcohol abuse at 38, coroner says

Latest News

High School Hoops: Peabody vs Menard
Season of Giving: LCU would like the gift of a home game
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
Saints keep slim playoff hopes alive with 21-18 victory over Falcons
LSUA Generals in the huddle as Larry Cordaro draws up a play
LSUA Generals defeat top of RRAC Texarkana, while the Lady Generals fall to the Lady Eagles