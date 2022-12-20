Natchitoches cold weather warning

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).

Please note that the Water Plant is running at full capacity and all storage tanks will be full when freezing weather arrives. Employees at the Public Works Department are on standby to help clear the roadways of potential debris.

Download the Regroup App for emergency preparedness updates.

Copyright 2022 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.