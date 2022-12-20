Natchitoches cold weather warning

(MGN)
By Azizah Hamilton
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public of upcoming inclement weather.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 22, the City of Natchitoches will be experiencing freezing temperatures. Residents are encouraged to winterize their homes, bring pets indoors and check on the elderly residents in and around their neighborhood. For tips on winterizing your home visit Winter (weather.gov).

Please note that the Water Plant is running at full capacity and all storage tanks will be full when freezing weather arrives. Employees at the Public Works Department are on standby to help clear the roadways of potential debris.

Download the Regroup App for emergency preparedness updates.

Copyright 2022 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen

Latest News

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
Phoenix Magnet Elementary School in Alexandria, La.
Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Buddy the Elf
‘Buddy the Elf’ ranked as Louisiana’s favorite Christmas character