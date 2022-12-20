Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”.

We asked Superintendent Jeff Powell about the issues, and why Phoenix specifically sees these problems.

“With all the rain over the last few days, we get a backlog of rain in the ditches and the overflow system here in the City of Alexandria,” he said. “For whatever reason, in the area where Phoenix Magnet is, that backs up and causes all of our plumbing to lose pressure for flushing toilets and things like that. Then, there’s some stuff that actually backs up in there.”

Superintendent Powell said he plans to ask the new administration under Mayor Jacques Roy to help with the problem, since the superintendent claims it has been an issue since he got the position on the Rapides Parish School Board.

As for the rest of the week, school is out on break starting tomorrow (Dec. 21) for Phoenix Magnet. So for the next couple of weeks, this should no longer affect the school calendar.

