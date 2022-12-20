Phoenix Magnet closes due to drainage issues

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School in Alexandria, La.
Phoenix Magnet Elementary School in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Phoenix Magnet Elementary closed on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which is the second time in less than a week that the elementary school had to solely shut its doors due to what the Rapides Parish School Board identified as “drainage issues”.

We asked Superintendent Jeff Powell about the issues, and why Phoenix specifically sees these problems.

“With all the rain over the last few days, we get a backlog of rain in the ditches and the overflow system here in the City of Alexandria,” he said. “For whatever reason, in the area where Phoenix Magnet is, that backs up and causes all of our plumbing to lose pressure for flushing toilets and things like that. Then, there’s some stuff that actually backs up in there.”

Superintendent Powell said he plans to ask the new administration under Mayor Jacques Roy to help with the problem, since the superintendent claims it has been an issue since he got the position on the Rapides Parish School Board.

As for the rest of the week, school is out on break starting tomorrow (Dec. 21) for Phoenix Magnet. So for the next couple of weeks, this should no longer affect the school calendar.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen

Latest News

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
Natchitoches cold weather warning
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Buddy the Elf
‘Buddy the Elf’ ranked as Louisiana’s favorite Christmas character