Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that a Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas is believed to be back in his home area.

Ponchatoula police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18.

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

