Ronald Gasser pleads guilty to manslaughter death of former John Curtis star Joe McKnight

Rather than go to retrial in January, Ronald Gasser enters a guilty plea
(Image Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office / Zuma Press)
(Image Source: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office / Zuma Press)(KALB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Ronald Gasser has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday (Dec. 20) after pleading guilty to the manslaughter death of Joe McKnight, a former prep star at John Curtis and NFL player, according to his attorney Dane Ciolino.

The 61-year-old Gasser was set to go through a retrial in January for the road-rage incident that occurred at an intersection in Terrytown in 2016 but will instead serve a prison sentence. Gasser has currently served six years behind bars.

In 2018, Gasser was previously convicted of manslaughter after a 10-2 vote from the jury. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring split jury verdicts as unconstitutional two years later overturned the verdict.

McKnight was a nationally known star coming out of John Curtis High School in River Ridge in 2006. McKnight played three seasons at USC before declaring for the NFL where he went on to play for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Civil lawsuit filed against Cypress Arrow K9 owner Tina Frey, Victoria Brimer
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Assistant Chief Eric Hilton - Woodworth Fire Department
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, La.
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time
Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time