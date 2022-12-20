Season of Giving: LCU would like the gift of a home game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The basketball season tipped off a little over a month ago, and the LCU Wildcats have played all 11 of their games on the road this season.

The Wildcats are currently 5-6 to start the 2022 season. If Santa can gift them with anything, the KALB Sports team would think it would be a home game.

LCU will play its first home game on December 31 against Central Baptist.

