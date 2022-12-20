Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13.

Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

Four others were allegedly involved in the incident. Trinitra Turner, 35, Bryant Washington, 60, and Lance Williams, 37, turned themselves in to the police for their alleged role in the incident. SPD shared that the fourth person, Kendrick Williams, is currently wanted for his connection to the incident.

According to Simmesport Police, the charges stem from an incident where the group allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted a man in Simmesport in a form of “mislead vigilante justice.”

The four people who turned themselves in, including the Alderman At-Large, each posted a $100,000 bond the same day they were arrested.

The Mayor of Simmesport, Dr. Leslie Draper III, said he is working with SPD to release more information regarding the incident, as videos of the incident have circulated on social media.

Here are the charges for the four who already turned themselves in:

Romaro Turner (30), Trinitra Turner (35), Bryant Washington (60), Lance Williams (37). (Credit: KALB)

Romano Turner: Principals battery-aggravated second degree, principals aggravated assault with a firearm, principals sexual battery, principals first-degree rape, criminal conspiracy, battery-second degree, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal conspiracy, sexual battery, battery-second degree, battery-aggravated second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm sexual battery, first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, trespass-criminal, disturbing the peace by fighting, media information report.

Trinitra Turner: Principals battery-aggravated second degree, principals aggravated assault with a firearm, principals sexual battery, principals first-degree rape, criminal conspiracy, battery-second degree, criminal conspiracy, battery-aggravated second degree, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal conspiracy, sexual battery, criminal conspiracy, first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, battery-second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, sexual battery, first-degree rape.

Bryant Washington: Criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace by fighting, possession of firearm-felon, principals battery-second degree, principals battery-aggravated second degree, principals aggravated assault with a firearm, principals battery-second degree, principals second-degree rape, criminal conspiracy, battery-second degree, criminal conspiracy, battery-aggravated second degree, criminal conspiracy, battery-second degree, criminal conspiracy, first-degree rape, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery-second degree, battery-aggravated second degree, aggravated assault with a firearm, sexual battery, first-degree rape.

Lance Williams: Principals battery-aggravated second degree, principals aggravated assault with a firearm, principals sexual battery, principals first-degree rape, criminal conspiracy, battery-aggravated second degree, criminal conspiracy, battery-second degree, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal conspiracy, sexual battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, sexual battery, first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, trespass-criminal, possession of firearm-felon, battery-aggravated second degree.

