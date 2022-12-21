Alex. City Council meeting to discuss utility relief

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special meeting was called for this evening to discuss cyber threats against the Alexandria Utility Department and the financial relief that is on the way for customers experiencing high utility bills.

For the first half of the meeting, the council will be in executive session to talk about the past and current threats to the city’s utilities, which means it will not be open to the public.

However, the council will also be finalizing Mayor Jacques Roy’s Project RESTOR plan, which aims to assist up to 3,500 families that are unable to pay their utility bills. The new initiative will create a $3.5 million relief fund to help low, medium and fixed-income households swamped with high utility rates.

The council and the mayor said customers will still be expected to pay off the bills they receive starting next year, but the relief fund will help pay off their current balance.

