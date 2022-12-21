‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program ushers in holiday spirit for older residents of Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Central Louisiana continues to prepare for Christmas Day this weekend, one local business has made it their mission to spread holiday cheer to older residents in the community.

Senior healthcare provider Home Instead delivered gifts to local senior living homes Wednesday morning during their annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, which aims to spread holiday cheer to seniors.

At the beginning of November, Home Instead asked the community on their Facebook page and website to adopt the name of a senior for Christmas to help make their spirit bright this season. Three hundred gifts were donated by residents of Louisiana and people across the nation.

The presents were distributed to The Lexington House, Matthews Memorial Health Care, The Oaks Care Center, Tioga Manor Nursing Home and Summit Nursing Home. This seasonal event has made the holiday more memorable for many this year.

“This means the world to me because Christmas is about giving,” said Diane Davis, Summit Nursing Home Retirement Center Activities Director. “Some have families that are here, some have families that are not here. So when we can get a facility to come in and help us celebrate Christmas with our residents, like Home Instead does every year, we appreciate them, and the residents appreciate them.”

This is the 13th year Home Instead has hosted “Be a Santa to a Senior” at nursing and retirement facilities across Cenla.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.