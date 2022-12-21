Civil lawsuit filed against Cypress Arrow K9 owner Tina Frey, Victoria Brimer

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A civil lawsuit has been filed by seven former Cypress Arrow K9 Academy clients against the company’s owner, Tina Frey, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer. The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish.

Frey and Brimer were arrested in August and each face two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Frey was booked on an additional charge of aggravated cruelty to animals in September. The charges stem from videos that began circulating on social media in August that showed dogs being abused while at Cypress Arrow.

According to court records, neither Frey nor Brimer have been officially charged by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office yet. Frey is represented by Mike Small in the criminal case. Attorney Brad Drell has also released statements on behalf of the two in the past. It is unknown at the moment who will represent the two women in the civil matter.

Cypress Arrow closed shortly after the allegations emerged.

Attorney Lauren E. Ventrella filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of Kayci Gonzales, Carmen and Jared Cloute, Anne Cholewinsky, Darnell Coucet, Stephania Shelby and Alicia Alsup.

“During the time the Plaintiffs’ dogs spent at the facility and under the care of the Defendants, they were essentially starved by being held without proper nutrition through negligent, reckless, or wanton and/or intentional acts. All Plaintiff’s dogs came back significantly underweight and otherwise unhealthy after leaving the facility and care of Defendants.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that Frey and Brimer breached their agreement to the Plaintiffs and “failed to provide training to the dogs and as a result are liable for the damages sustained, including but not limited to the actual contracted amount paid to the Defendants to undertake the agreement.”

The lawsuit aims to recoup the money that the Plaintiffs spent to send their dogs to Cypress Arrow, as well as money for damages against the Plaintiffs and their dogs.

“We hope to recover the money they paid for the training, as well as other damages that can be determined at a later time,” Ventrella told KALB in a phone interview. “We have sued for tort claims, which is the damage to the property, being the dogs, the damage that really can never be undone, as well as the emotional stress it caused the owners. So we have several things going on in this lawsuit, and we are hopeful that we will get justice on everything that we have asked for.”

News Channel 5 has left a message for Mike Small for comment on the civil matter, since he represents Frey in the criminal matter.

Full Civil Lawsuit:

