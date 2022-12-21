Gary Johnson sworn-in as Alexandria District 2 councilman

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The final seat up for grabs on the Alexandria City Council is now filled as Gary Chambers was officially sworn in Wednesday morning to the District 2 seat.

Johnson recently won the District 2 seat after defeating Roosevelt Johnson in the December 10 runoff election. Gary Johnson replaces former District 2 Councilman Gerber Porter, who served the last four years and ran for re-election but did not make the runoff.

Johnson is a new face to the political landscape, previously serving 21 years in the U.S. Army and 19 years with the Department of Defense at Fort Polk.

Johnson called Alexandria a “small city that faces big city problems” and needs to find solutions to deter high crime and help support low-income families.

“We have a lot of broken people in my district,” said Johnson. “I have one of the poorer districts and I met this one lady. and just seeing me in the neighborhood, she just busted out crying. People just want to see that there are people that care.”

Johnson joins District 4 Councilwoman Lizzie Felter as the newly elected members on the council.

