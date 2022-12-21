LDWF announces holiday closures for Woodworth, Bodcau and Honey Island shooting ranges

(Source: LDWF)
By LDWF
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Woodworth and Bodcau shooting ranges will be closed Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range will be closed Christmas Day.

The Woodworth shooting range is located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth. The Bodcau shooting range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton. And the Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range is located on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area near Slidell in St. Tammany Parish.

Information on all LDWF shooting ranges can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
FILE: Trees
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber

Latest News

Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
FILE: Trees
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast