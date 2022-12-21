LDWF announces holiday closures for Woodworth, Bodcau and Honey Island shooting ranges

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Woodworth and Bodcau shooting ranges will be closed Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Christmas Day (Dec. 25), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range will be closed Christmas Day.

The Woodworth shooting range is located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth. The Bodcau shooting range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton. And the Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range is located on the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area near Slidell in St. Tammany Parish.

Information on all LDWF shooting ranges can be found at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.

