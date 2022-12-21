Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

Copyright 2022 KOTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

Latest News

Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
FILE - Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Civil lawsuit filed against Cypress Arrow K9 owner Tina Frey, Victoria Brimer
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
FILE - Hall joined the band that would become The Specials in the English Midlands city of...
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting