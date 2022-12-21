Oakhill beats Peabody on a buzzer beater to extend win streak

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Oakhill Rams squeezed past the Peabody Warhorses in a one-point victory on Dec. 20.

Peabody got off to a strong start in the game, but things started to slip away in the second half. The Rams would go on to win the game on a buzzer-beater, 58-57.

The Warhorses will play again on Friday, Dec. 23, at home. The Rams will play at home against Church Point and will be on the road next Tuesday, Dec. 27, playing Fairview.

