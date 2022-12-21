Oakhill beats Peabody on a buzzer beater to extend win streak

High School Basketball
(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Oakhill Rams squeezed past the Peabody Warhorses in a one-point victory on Dec. 20.

Peabody got off to a strong start in the game, but things started to slip away in the second half. The Rams would go on to win the game on a buzzer-beater, 58-57.

The Warhorses will play again on Friday, Dec. 23, at home. The Rams will play at home against Church Point and will be on the road next Tuesday, Dec. 27, playing Fairview.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

Latest News

Season of Giving: LSUA basketball hopes for a season of wins this Christmas
Season of Giving: LSUA
High School Hoops: Lady Warhorses pull out a close one against Menard
High School Hoops: Peabody vs Menard