Raymond Laborde inmates serve the community while serving time

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - Offenders go to prison to pay their debt to society. But, at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, the offenders have found a unique way to serve the community while they serve their time.

About 25 low-risk inmates at the prison presented gifts to over 100 elementary students from across Avoyelles Parish.

The inmates spent the majority of the year raising money for a toy drive by hosting different sales and receiving concessions from different organizations they work with.

At the toy drive, each student was gifted a coat, a pair of shoes and a toy.

Warden Marcus Myers said many inmates do not get to see their family for Christmas but spreading joy through the community allows them to share in the Christmas spirit.

“Their punishment was being sentenced to prison,” said Myers. “They are here trying to rehabilitate themselves and make better human beings of themselves. We give them these opportunities, and they appreciate the opportunity to participate in things like this. We are not just a prison, we do not just warehouse inmates. We are trying to make better men and trying to prepare these men to go out into society.”

This is the first toy drive the prison has had since the pandemic began, and the first that Myers has been a part of. He said events like these help reduce tension around the prison; adding, that even though the offenders are serving others, it is beneficial to everyone involved.

“We want to make these men better men when they leave here than when they came in here,” said Myers. “You can see the positive effects on the offenders, the staff and, of course, quite naturally, the children.”

For many offenders at the prison, it is the first time they have been shed in a positive light. Myers said it is important that they give back to the society that they have taken so much from.

