RPSO selling firewood ahead of severe cold weather
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be selling firewood on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the severe cold weather.
The limit is two Ric’s at $60 per Ric. You can buy the wood with a money order at the RPSO Guard Shack on John Allison Drive behind the Coca-Cola building on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria. Take the receipt to the Pea Farm on Vandenburg Drive. Deputies will help you load the wood into your vehicle.
Call 318-709-8489 if you have any questions.
