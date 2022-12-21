Season of Giving: LSUA basketball hopes for a season of wins this Christmas

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball has started the season off by winning their first eight out of 12 games. They have averaged over 80 points a game and are undefeated at home.

All four of their losses came on the road this season. So with Santa coming this year, the KALB team was thinking that they would want to be gifted with some road wins, but Guards David Brevelle, Jason Perry and Head Coach Larry Cordaro hope Santa drops them off something else.

“I want to be a regular season and conference champion,“ said Brevelle. “After that, I want to see how far we can go in the national tournament because the city needs a championship.”

“I want to win the conference,” said Perry. “I think we can do it because we have high-character guys that want to win.”

“I would love to get Jason Perry back healthy,” said Cordaro. “John Haynes has been doing all he can to get him back on the court. As soon as he returns, I can’t wait to see how we all gel together.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old man from Monroe, died in 2019.
Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a firetruck in Alexandria.
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
Magic Christmas returns, spreading Christmas spirit in Alexandria

Latest News

Season of Giving: LSUA
High School Hoops: Lady Warhorses pull out a close one against Menard
High School Hoops: Peabody vs Menard
Season of Giving: LCU would like the gift of a home game