Season of Giving: LSUA basketball hopes for a season of wins this Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball has started the season off by winning their first eight out of 12 games. They have averaged over 80 points a game and are undefeated at home.

All four of their losses came on the road this season. So with Santa coming this year, the KALB team was thinking that they would want to be gifted with some road wins, but Guards David Brevelle, Jason Perry and Head Coach Larry Cordaro hope Santa drops them off something else.

“I want to be a regular season and conference champion,“ said Brevelle. “After that, I want to see how far we can go in the national tournament because the city needs a championship.”

“I want to win the conference,” said Perry. “I think we can do it because we have high-character guys that want to win.”

“I would love to get Jason Perry back healthy,” said Cordaro. “John Haynes has been doing all he can to get him back on the court. As soon as he returns, I can’t wait to see how we all gel together.”

