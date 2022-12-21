Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Three individuals who were found guilty in October 2022 of what Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft called “the worst case of child abuse” he had ever seen in the parish received their sentences on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Allen Clayton Fulks, 23, was sentenced to 45 years of hard labor for three counts of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Stacy Lynn Tharpe, 32, was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor for one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Dakota Wayne Singletary, 24, was sentenced to 20 years of hard labor for one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

According to Judge Scott C. Westerchil, the victim in this case would not be alive had it not been for the efforts of the Rosepine Police Department.

“The trauma and anguish suffered by this child are unspeakable and deplorable,” said Terry Lambright, District Attorney for Vernon Parish. “I agree with Judge Westerchil that the child would most likely not be alive without the exceptional work by law enforcement. The Rosepine Police Department, Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police did an outstanding job.”

