URGENT: Child found alone walking in Elliott Street area

A child was found in Alexandria on Elliott Street
A child was found in Alexandria on Elliott Street(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has alerted News Channel 5 that a child was seen walking in the street in the Elliott Street area by himself.

The child is described at a young Black male, about 2 or 3 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, green pants and gray socks.

If you know who this child is, please contact APD immediately at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
FILE: Trees
Vernon Parish man arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber

Latest News

Gary Johnson sworn-in as Alexandria District 2 councilman
Alex. City Council meeting to discuss utility relief
Patrick VanDyke named Alexandria’s Public Safety Commissioner
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast