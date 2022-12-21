URGENT: Child found alone walking in Elliott Street area
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has alerted News Channel 5 that a child was seen walking in the street in the Elliott Street area by himself.
The child is described at a young Black male, about 2 or 3 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, green pants and gray socks.
If you know who this child is, please contact APD immediately at 318-449-5099.
