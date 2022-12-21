URGENT: Child found alone walking in Elliott Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has alerted News Channel 5 that a child was seen walking in the street in the Elliott Street area by himself.

The child is described at a young Black male, about 2 or 3 years old, wearing a white t-shirt, green pants and gray socks.

If you know who this child is, please contact APD immediately at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.