Vernon Parish man arrested to failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber

FILE: Trees
FILE: Trees(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), a Vernon Parish man was arrested for failing to pay for over $24,000 worth of timber in the parish.

James Travis Johnson, 48, was charged with one count of harvest of forest products/failure to remit payment.

Back in November, a landowner in Vernon Parish told LDAF they were not being paid for their timber. The landowner claimed Johnson Logging was hired to cut their timber and compensate them with proceeds from the sale. After the job was completed, there were no records or payments received. The landowner said they were never paid for the timer. Johnson was contacted multiple times, promised to pay, but never showed up.

The landowner was owed about $24,407.65 for their timber.

Johnson turned himself in at the Vernon Parish Sherriff’s Office on November 16. Bond was set at $20,000.

“Timber theft can take a variety of forms—from harvesting timber without the landowner’s knowledge or consent to entering into a formal agreement and not paying them the full purchase price,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “LDAF agents are committed to helping landowners get paid for their timber in cases like this.”

All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any forestry-related crimes to the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

