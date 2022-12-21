Zoo treating critically ill mountain lion cub rescued from homeowner’s yard

Wildlife officials rescued the critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and...
Wildlife officials rescued the critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her Holly for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.(Oakland Zoo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

“We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.

The goal is to release animals back into the wild but with severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to “caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
Three sentenced in severe abuse of 7-year-old in Vernon Parish
Alyssa Allen
APD looking for missing teen
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards urges Louisianans to prepare for Arctic outbreak
FILE - Cypress Arrow Kennel and K-9 Academy in Lena, La.
Civil lawsuit filed against Cypress Arrow K9 owner Tina Frey, Victoria Brimer

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
After nearly six hours of negotiations, Brien Buckley was taken into police custody after SWAT...
Man charged with attacking police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids
An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence.
Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US