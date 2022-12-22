Alexandria city offices closed for Christmas/New Year holiday

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, and in observance of the New Year holiday, Monday, Jan. 2.

ATRANS Bus Service Schedule

Saturday, December 24th – 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. (No night service)

Sunday, Christmas Day – Closed - buses will not run

Monday, December 26th – Closed - buses will not run

Saturday, December 31st – 6 a.m. till 6 p.m (No night service)

Sunday, January 1st – Closed - buses will not run

Monday, January 2nd – Closed - buses will not run

**These notices have already been placed on the buses for passenger review.

Sanitation Schedule

Christmas Day Thursday, December 22 – regular pickup Friday, December 23 – no pickup Monday, December 26 – no pickup Tuesday, December 27 – Monday’s pickup Wednesday, December 28 – Tuesday’s pickup Thursday, December 29 – regular pickup Friday, December 30 – regular pickup

New Year’s Day 2023 Monday, January 2 – no pickup Tuesday, January 3 – Monday’s pickup Wednesday, January 4 – Tuesday’s pickup Thursday, January 5 – regular pickup Friday, January 6 – regular pickup



To accommodate for garbage accumulation during the Christmas closure, trash trailers will be at the following locations from Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, to Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, and from Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, to Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, at:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)



Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)



Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)



Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)



Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)



Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

