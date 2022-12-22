Alexandria city offices closed for Christmas/New Year holiday
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria offices, including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments, will close in observance of the Christmas holiday, Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, and in observance of the New Year holiday, Monday, Jan. 2.
ATRANS Bus Service Schedule
- Saturday, December 24th – 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. (No night service)
- Sunday, Christmas Day – Closed - buses will not run
- Monday, December 26th – Closed - buses will not run
- Saturday, December 31st – 6 a.m. till 6 p.m (No night service)
- Sunday, January 1st – Closed - buses will not run
- Monday, January 2nd – Closed - buses will not run
**These notices have already been placed on the buses for passenger review.
Sanitation Schedule
- Christmas Day
- Thursday, December 22 – regular pickup
- Friday, December 23 – no pickup
- Monday, December 26 – no pickup
- Tuesday, December 27 – Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, December 28 – Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, December 29 – regular pickup
- Friday, December 30 – regular pickup
- New Year’s Day 2023
- Monday, January 2 – no pickup
- Tuesday, January 3 – Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, January 4 – Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, January 5 – regular pickup
- Friday, January 6 – regular pickup
To accommodate for garbage accumulation during the Christmas closure, trash trailers will be at the following locations from Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, to Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, and from Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, to Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, at:
- Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
- Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
- Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
- Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
- Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
- Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)
