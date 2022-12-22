APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street.

APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.

Alexandria Police Detectives and Crime Scene discovered one other vehicle and a building that had been hit by gunfire, along with a count of 22 spent shell casings near the victim’s home.

Detectives are currently trying to identify the unknown suspect or suspects.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

